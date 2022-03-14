Hometown Local
Longwood University students pull for Cinderella story in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - History has been made for the men’s basketball team at Farmville’s Longwood University.

The team won a lopsided Big South title game over Winthrop to punch their ticket to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

It’s a first for the university and students are buzzing.

“I think it’s pretty exciting. I’ve been here going on five years, I’m a fifth-year. Seeing them get in is exciting. Never seen it before. The hype is real - everyone is going crazy,” said Matthew Cook.

“Definitely proud of everyone involved and the effort. It’s a great achievement,” said Owen Ludlow.

Their first game is anything but a cakewalk. The Lancers will tip off against Tennessee, the three-seed in the South region of the bracket.

The matchup is one of many in NCAA’s March Madness, a branding that acknowledges the tournament’s unpredictability. As such, students say it’s anyone’s game as they go head to head with the Volunteers.

“I’m a little nervous but watching the boys be as competitive as they are, I feel like they can handle it,” said Maddie Simmons.

“Dwight Howard said it best. It relies on the D. Defense comes first and I think if we just keep us the scoring, keep up the intensity, I think we can win,” said Cook.

They’re hoping the men can pull off a Cinderella story in the big dance. And they want some time off to celebrate if that happens.

“They better give us a full week off of school to celebrate if we win this championship,” said Tim Dubec.

The school’s women’s basketball team also won the Big South title this season. They’ll head to Raleigh next to fight for the right to play North Carolina State in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

