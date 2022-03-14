Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Number of COVID hospitalizations in Virginia drops below 500

COVID-19 Graphic
COVID-19 Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,654,893 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, March 14, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 350 from the 1,654,543 reported Sunday.

444 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 507 Friday. 105,599 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 12,965,391 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 4.2% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 4.7% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,487,071 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 81.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.3% fully vaccinated. 92% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.2% are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, there have been 19,315 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,212 reported Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer: Fourth COVID-19 shot may be needed; vaccine for young kids could be available by May
The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer works to advance COVID-19 vaccine, treatment options
Percentage of positive new COVID tests in Virginia dips below 5
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech no longer requiring masks indoors