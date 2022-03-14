Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
LIVE: Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad may be charged after boy accidentally shoots, kills mom