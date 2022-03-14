Online giving event ‘SML Gives’ kicks off March 16

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘SML Good Neighbors’ newest giving campaign is called ‘SML Gives. It is a new online giving event providing nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise, gain exposure, and build relationships.

‘SML Gives’ is a 24-hour virtual giving campaign supporting 13 different nonprofits in Franklin and Bedford counties.

It’s also an opportunity for the community to come together to raise as much money as possible to make a big impact.

This is the first year for the event, and the organizers are excited to provide support to so many different groups who are passionate about serving the community.

” It is truly given where you live. It is not a huge region. It is right here focused on Bedford and Franklin County where these organizations see so much need. There are so many people who are struggling with food insecurity. We have a large problem with stray animals. All of these nonprofits are working to that. And it’s very focused specifically on this area,” Lisa Lietz the executive director of SML Good Neighbors.

It all begins March 16 at midnight and will run the entire day.

Those interested in donating can head to smlgives.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.