Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Online giving event ‘SML Gives’ kicks off March 16

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘SML Good Neighbors’ newest giving campaign is called ‘SML Gives. It is a new online giving event providing nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise, gain exposure, and build relationships.

‘SML Gives’ is a 24-hour virtual giving campaign supporting 13 different nonprofits in Franklin and Bedford counties.

It’s also an opportunity for the community to come together to raise as much money as possible to make a big impact.

This is the first year for the event, and the organizers are excited to provide support to so many different groups who are passionate about serving the community.

” It is truly given where you live. It is not a huge region. It is right here focused on Bedford and Franklin County where these organizations see so much need. There are so many people who are struggling with food insecurity. We have a large problem with stray animals. All of these nonprofits are working to that. And it’s very focused specifically on this area,” Lisa Lietz the executive director of SML Good Neighbors.

It all begins March 16 at midnight and will run the entire day.

Those interested in donating can head to smlgives.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 14, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 14, 2022
Smith Mountain Lake Gives Helping Non-Profits Gain Exposure
Smith Mountain Lake Gives Helping Non-Profits Gain Exposure
Virginia Tech Fans Greet Basketball Team After Winning the ACC Championship
Virginia Tech Fans Greet Basketball Team After Winning the ACC Championship
The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations...
Gas prices in Roanoke up $1.51 from a year ago