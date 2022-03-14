Hometown Local
Police identify man killed in crash on Melrose Avenue

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash on Melrose Ave Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

He has been identified as Anthony Williams, 30, of Floyd, Virginia.

Police say they were contacted by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 3400 block of Melrose Ave.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

