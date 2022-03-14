Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

“The Pretty Humble Program” tours Hollins University

Hollins University hosted a panel to help and guide young girls in The Pretty Humble Program on...
Hollins University hosted a panel to help and guide young girls in The Pretty Humble Program on Sunday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “The Pretty Humble Program” is a part of “The Humble Hustle Company.”

“Our pretty humble program is meant to expose young girls by way of entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership development,” said Xavier Duckett, CEO of The Humble Hustle Company.

11-16 year old African American girls make up the majority of The Pretty Humble Program. Mary Dana Hinton is Hollins University’s first African American President. Hinton and two current African American students held a panel to help guide the young girls in their future.

“One of our key pillars is exposure. So if we can show you something, then 9 times out of 10, you have a little bit more hope this can happen for you,” said Duckett.

Hinton and Hollins University were happy to host The Pretty Humble Program.

“Hollins is really focused on becoming more engaged with our local community and The Pretty Humble Program is a great way for us to do that. Especially because the program focuses on serving young women in the valley, which of course is a mission fit for us here at Hollins,” said Ashley Browning, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Hollins University.

For more information on The Pretty Humble Program, you can find posts monthly here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Hundreds of fans greeted the Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Team on Sunday evening as they...
Hundreds of fans greet Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team after historic ACC Championship win
Radford University students take an annual research trip to Alaska each year.
Radford University students complete annual research trip to Alaska
WDBJ7 photo
Virginia Tech women’s basketball earns No. 5-seed in NCAA Tournament
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke