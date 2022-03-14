“The Pretty Humble Program” tours Hollins University

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “The Pretty Humble Program” is a part of “The Humble Hustle Company.”

“Our pretty humble program is meant to expose young girls by way of entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership development,” said Xavier Duckett, CEO of The Humble Hustle Company.

11-16 year old African American girls make up the majority of The Pretty Humble Program. Mary Dana Hinton is Hollins University’s first African American President. Hinton and two current African American students held a panel to help guide the young girls in their future.

“One of our key pillars is exposure. So if we can show you something, then 9 times out of 10, you have a little bit more hope this can happen for you,” said Duckett.

Hinton and Hollins University were happy to host The Pretty Humble Program.

“Hollins is really focused on becoming more engaged with our local community and The Pretty Humble Program is a great way for us to do that. Especially because the program focuses on serving young women in the valley, which of course is a mission fit for us here at Hollins,” said Ashley Browning, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Hollins University.

