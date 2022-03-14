Radford University students complete annual research trip to Alaska

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2006, Radford University physics professor, Dr. Rhett Herman, has been taking students on an annual research trip to Alaska.

Dr. Herman and the students took time to speak with WDBJ7 while they were up in Utqiagvik, Alaska.

“They have built their research projects, they have made this happen, put their research in the ice, on the ice, over the ice, they have done their work and it’s absolutely incredible to see this. They’re gonna have the greatest resume builder ever,” said Dr. Herman.

Each student has been working on and building an invention to use on the sea ice since the fall semester. The trip gives them the chance to test it and collect data for future use.

“I’m immensely proud. Because recently there was a condition where I could retrieve my sensor and had stay out over night. Because it’s so cold, the batteries don’t last. So it was able to prolong and last throughout the longevity of night, and now I get to increase my experiment to test overnight now because of that,” said Jonathon Halferty, a junior at Radford.

“I feel incredibly lucky to be here and it’s just amazing to see all of the work that I’ve done come to fruition,” said Julia Buccola, a sophomore at Radford.

“Mine has been a bit of a treat because I’ve been doing a bit of repairs here. ...But I’ve been repairing and hopefully I’ll get some data soon. So it’s been a real experience for me and I’m persevering through, so I’m excited about it,” said Grace Psenicska, a senior at Radford.

“For mine, it’s been a real evolutionary process. What started as the idea of a simple clamp, evolving into this huge heavy frame that’s able to test these properties of the sea ice out here. It’s been a trip, I’m just glad that things are working out well up here,” said Matthew White, a senior at Radford.

“Being able to do this sort of research somewhere that is so extreme, is so different from where we’ve been at before, it’s been an opportunity unlike any other,” said Logan Dovidio, a junior at Radford.

“It’s really gratifying and honestly for me it feels like a privilege. I’m able to engineer something, it’s all my own and I can put it on the ice and actually get data ,”said Nick Terehoff, a freshman at Radford.

“It’s nerve racking because if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work and you have to fix it and we only have set amount of time. But when it does work, wow, it’s an experience and I’m so proud,” said Jasmine Rollins, a senior at Radford.

“I haven’t got through a lot of the data analysis yet, but I’m very hopeful that I’ve got some good data somewhere. But even after all of it, I’m still proud. The thing that I’ve built and that it’s out here doing science,” said Sam Williams.

For Dr. Herman, he’s proud to be able to provide these opportunities for students, while also helping further their careers after graduation. He hopes to continue this experience for many years to come.

