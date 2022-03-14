Hometown Local
Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures

Rain chances move back in later Wednesday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
  • Dry, mild start to the week
  • Highs in the 60s and 70s this week
  • Midweek system to bring some rain to the area

MONDAY - TUESDAY

High pressure builds in place to begin the week allowing for some pleasant weather. Highs return to the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. ON Tuesday, we’ll warm even more with most in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected during this period.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs back into the 60s.
We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs back into the 60s.

MIDWEEK RAIN CHANCE

By Wednesday a southern system will move through the Southeast to our south. This will bring clouds and rain chances late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Best rain chances will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals will be likely modest with most areas seeing less than a half inch of rain.

A low pressure system will bring back the chance of rain by late Wednesday.
A low pressure system will bring back the chance of rain by late Wednesday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Showers exit early Thursday followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Our high on Thursday climbs back into the mid and upper 60s. We stay fairly quiet Friday with increasing clouds late and another round of showers overnight. High on Friday gets into the low 70s.

