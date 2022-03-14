Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are dead, including a Town of Covington Police Officer and the shooter, after an incident at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Virginia State Police.

“The Virginia State Police, Town of Covington Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating the shooting.”

