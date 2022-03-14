Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are dead, including a Town of Covington Police Officer and the shooter, after an incident at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Virginia State Police.

“The Virginia State Police, Town of Covington Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating the shooting.”

WDBJ7 will be at the scene.

Story developing, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

Latest News

State encourages Virginians to "Rediscover Your Ride."
New campaign urges Virginians to “Rediscover Your Ride”
Science Museum of Western VA stops by for some leprechaun fun
Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools to hold public hearing on proposed operating budget
Longwood University students are pulling for a deep run in the NCAA men's basketball tournament...
Longwood University students pull for Cinderella story in NCAA men’s basketball tournament