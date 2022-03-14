Two injured after two-vehicle in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County Monday morning that left two people with serious injuries, according to the department.

Police say they responded at 11:39 to a two-vehicle crash on Route 360 after a pick-up truck collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer which was carrying logs to flip sideways across the highway and catch on fire.

Multiple logs have fallen across the highway. Both drivers suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

State police, fire crews and VDOT are all on scene. Route 360 remains closed in both directions at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.