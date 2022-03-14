Hometown Local
Two injured after two-vehicle in Halifax County

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County Monday morning that left two people with serious injuries, according to the department.

Police say they responded at 11:39 to a two-vehicle crash on Route 360 after a pick-up truck collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer which was carrying logs to flip sideways across the highway and catch on fire.

Multiple logs have fallen across the highway. Both drivers suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

State police, fire crews and VDOT are all on scene. Route 360 remains closed in both directions at this time.

