Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT

UVA head coach Tony Bennett
UVA head coach Tony Bennett(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After not being selected for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, the Virginia men’s basketball team accepted a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cavaliers (19-13) will take on 3-seed Mississippi State (18-15) in the first round on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA will host the game, despite being the Bulldogs being the seeded team, due to renovations at MSU’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of 2-seed North Texas and Texas State in the second round.

There are 32 teams in the NIT, and the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden on March 29th and 31st.

Virginia is playing in the tournament for the fourteenth time in program history, with the most-recent coming in 2013.

The Cavaliers won the NIT championship in both 1980 and 1992.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, seeks receivers
Virginia Tech Fans Greet Basketball Team After Winning the ACC Championship
Virginia Tech Fans Greet Basketball Team After Winning the ACC Championship
Hundreds of fans greeted the Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Team on Sunday evening as they...
Hundreds of fans greet Virginia Tech men’s basketball team after historic ACC Championship win
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring