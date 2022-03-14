Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

William Byrd High School, Middle School put on lockdown

Suspicious activity was noticed near school.
William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School in Vinton(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “Update - buses are being released one at a time. All buses will be late delivering students home. There will be a delay allowing parents on the campus to pick up students.”

According to Roanoke County, a report of suspicious behavior is being investigated by police.

EARLIER STORY: The following alert was sent to the William Byrd community Monday afternoon:

“WBHS and WBMS are on lockdown as a PRECAUTION due to suspicious activity near the school. Students/staff are safe. Buses are being held for the time being.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
Virginia Tech Hokies win first ACC Championship in school history, earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
MGN
Roanoke Police investigating string of overnight car break-ins
Person shot after chasing Jeep following argument in Highland County
The Budweiser Clydesdales in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Roanoke Saturday.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Roanoke

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Sen. Tim Kaine said he is hopeful Democratic senators will soon reach agreement on two major...
Kaine, McConnell pushing FDA to implement new legal tobacco age
File photo of police lights.
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Halifax County
National Children's Craft Day
National Children's Craft Day