William Byrd High School, Middle School put on lockdown
Suspicious activity was noticed near school.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “Update - buses are being released one at a time. All buses will be late delivering students home. There will be a delay allowing parents on the campus to pick up students.”
According to Roanoke County, a report of suspicious behavior is being investigated by police.
EARLIER STORY: The following alert was sent to the William Byrd community Monday afternoon:
“WBHS and WBMS are on lockdown as a PRECAUTION due to suspicious activity near the school. Students/staff are safe. Buses are being held for the time being.”
