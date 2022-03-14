William Byrd High School, Middle School put on lockdown

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “Update - buses are being released one at a time. All buses will be late delivering students home. There will be a delay allowing parents on the campus to pick up students.”

According to Roanoke County, a report of suspicious behavior is being investigated by police.

EARLIER STORY: The following alert was sent to the William Byrd community Monday afternoon:

“WBHS and WBMS are on lockdown as a PRECAUTION due to suspicious activity near the school. Students/staff are safe. Buses are being held for the time being.”

