Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capitol.(Source: CNN, FROM FACEBOOK, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, TWITTER, etc. )
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

