Accused gang member sentenced for teen’s murder

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of playing a role in the murder of a Lynchburg teen in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lisandro Posada-Vazquez was sentenced March 15, 2022 to life in prison, suspended after serving 75 years.

He had entered guilty pleas to four charges: Capital Murder, Robbery, Abduction and Gang Participation.

He was accused of having a role in the killing of Raymond Wood, a 17-year-old found dead on Roaring Run Road in March 2017.

Investigators said Posada-Vazquez was a member of the MS-13 gang.

