Alleged MS-13 gang member handed down life sentence in Bedford County murder case

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Inside the Bedford courthouse Tuesday, Lisandro Posada-Vasquez listened as his sentencing was given to him.

Prior to his sentencing, Posada-Vasquez pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, abduction for financial gain and gang participation in connection to the 2017 death of Lynchburg teen Raymond Wood.

He’s one of several alleged MS-13 gang members involved in Wood’s murder.

The commonwealth asked for a life sentence, suspended after 75 years. That’s exactly what Judge James Updike Jr. gave Posada-Vasquez.

“It’s one more defendant that has finally gotten to a day of justice for Raymond Wood and his family,” said Wes Nance, commonwealth’s attorney.

When asked about the suspension after 75 years, Nance says that has to do with possible parole. It leaves open the chance that Posada-Vasquez could get parole at some point down the road.

“One thing that it does allow,” said Nance, “is the hope that the law may change over the next 75 years to give him some ability to go before a parole board, have geriatric parole or some other different calculation in sentencing.”

Meanwhile, other cases related to Wood’s death are still working through the court system.

Josue Coreas-Ventura was recently found guilty for his involvement. Cristian Sanchez-Gomez has yet to face a jury.

“One more hurdle has been cleared, but there is still several to go,” said Nance.

Posada-Vasquez’ defense team declined to comment.

