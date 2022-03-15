Hometown Local
Bedford County man found guilty in 2021 DUI incident that sent family to hospital

Brandon Bateman
Brandon Bateman(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to charges in an incident that left multiple people injured.

Brandon Bateman is accused of driving under the influence in a 2021 Bedford County crash. That crash on Route 122 sent a family to the hospital.

Wes Nance, commonwealth’s attorney, said had the case gone to trial, they had evidence to show Bateman had a .19 blood alcohol concentration after a blood test.

Judge James Updike, Jr. ultimately found Bateman guilty. The commonwealth plans to push for as much of a sentence as possible.

“The sentencing guidelines, unfortunately, for this type of case, are fairly low. We’re anticipating they won’t go above six or seven years,” said Nance. “Because of the aggravated nature of the incident itself, the injuries to two individuals, I think it’s appropriate to ask for above those sentencing guidelines.”

Nance said a cap of 10 years was agreed to.

Bateman’s defense attorney said in court that he wants Bateman to undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment.

Bateman will be sentenced in June.

