Burlington to open store at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Economic Development announced Tuesday that Burlington will be moving into Tanglewood Mall.

“Burlington coming to Tanglewood adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 Town Center, and continues the growth trend at Tanglewood over the past year, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. A total of seven new restaurants and three new retail and service businesses have been announced at the property to date. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory will occupy the old Stein Mart space and interior redevelopment currently is underway. The off price-department store has 740 stores in 40 different states including Puerto Rico.

John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources explains, “We are excited to welcome Burlington to the retail mix at Tanglewood. This continues the growth momentum underway, and is another great story in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.”

