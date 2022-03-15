Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Burlington to open store at Tanglewood Mall

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Economic Development announced Tuesday that Burlington will be moving into Tanglewood Mall.

“Burlington coming to Tanglewood adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 Town Center, and continues the growth trend at Tanglewood over the past year, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. A total of seven new restaurants and three new retail and service businesses have been announced at the property to date. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory will occupy the old Stein Mart space and interior redevelopment currently is underway. The off price-department store has 740 stores in 40 different states including Puerto Rico.

John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources explains, “We are excited to welcome Burlington to the retail mix at Tanglewood. This continues the growth momentum underway, and is another great story in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
WDBJ7 photo
Police identify man killed in crash on Melrose Avenue
William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School, Middle School lockdown lifted
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke
Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Staying dry overnight and for Tuesday; rain builds in Wednesday

Latest News

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty
Three Killed in Covington Shooting
Three Killed in Covington Shooting
Lisandro Posada-Vasquez mugshot
Accused gang member sentenced for teen’s murder
First responders, public health leaders and others joined together at the Berglund Center for a...
WDBJ7+: COVID-19 Remembrance Event in Roanoke City