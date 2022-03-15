City Councilman found guilty of obtaining money under false pretenses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. has been found guilty after being charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, and he was taken into custody.

The jury in his trial reached that verdict Tuesday afternoon; the Commonwealth rested Monday after calling multiple witnesses in the first day of trial.

The judge has ordered presentencing reports and has not set a date for sentencing.

The Commonwealth alleged Jeffrey stole funds under the CARES Act by submitting two applications for his small businesses.

Jeffrey had pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Trial begins on unrelated embezzlement charges Wednesday morning.

