Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

City Councilman found guilty of obtaining money under false pretenses

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. has been found guilty after being charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, and he was taken into custody.

The jury in his trial reached that verdict Tuesday afternoon; the Commonwealth rested Monday after calling multiple witnesses in the first day of trial.

The judge has ordered presentencing reports and has not set a date for sentencing.

The Commonwealth alleged Jeffrey stole funds under the CARES Act by submitting two applications for his small businesses.

Jeffrey had pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Trial begins on unrelated embezzlement charges Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
WDBJ7 photo
Police identify man killed in crash on Melrose Avenue
William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School, Middle School lockdown lifted
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Crews fight large fire on Snowden Mountain
Brandon Bateman
Bedford County man found guilty in 2021 DUI incident that sent family to hospital
Lisandro Posada-Vasquez received his sentencing Tuesday.
Alleged MS-13 gang member handed down life sentence in Bedford County murder case
McDonald’s restaurants in Virginia host drive-up hiring event Wednesday