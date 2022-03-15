Hometown Local
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty(Covington Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith has released the name of a police officer killed in the line of duty Monday evening.

In a statement on Facebook, Smith wrote, “It is with deep regret that I must share with our community the news that Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic shooting at the Covington Farm and Fuel Monday afternoon. On behalf of the City of Covington Police Department, I want to express my gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support from the residents of Covington and Alleghany County.”

A fund to support Ogilvie’s family has been set up through “Fund the First” and online donations can be made here.

Ogilvie was one officer responding to a shooting at a business; Toney S. Poulston, Jr., 42, and Randall Lee Paxton, 64, both of Covington, also died. Investigators say Poulston shot Paxton, then went outside the business, where the shooting involving police took place.

