Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Crews fight large fire on Snowden Mountain

(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Island Volunteer Fire Department says multiple departments from Amherst County and Rockbridge County are assisting with a “large” fire on Snowden Mountain. There is no word yet on a specific size.

People are asked to avoid the area.

VDOT is reporting VA-130 is completely closed in the area of the fire in Amherst County.

US-501 is also closed in Rockbridge County in the vicinity of Wert Faulkner Hwy; VA-130E/W, WYE VA-130E. Drivers should expect delays.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
WDBJ7 photo
Police identify man killed in crash on Melrose Avenue
William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School, Middle School lockdown lifted
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Brandon Bateman
Bedford County man found guilty in 2021 DUI incident that sent family to hospital
City Councilman found guilty of obtaining money under false pretenses
Lisandro Posada-Vasquez received his sentencing Tuesday.
Alleged MS-13 gang member handed down life sentence in Bedford County murder case
McDonald’s restaurants in Virginia host drive-up hiring event Wednesday