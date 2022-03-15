Crews fight large fire on Snowden Mountain

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Island Volunteer Fire Department says multiple departments from Amherst County and Rockbridge County are assisting with a “large” fire on Snowden Mountain. There is no word yet on a specific size.

People are asked to avoid the area.

VDOT is reporting VA-130 is completely closed in the area of the fire in Amherst County.

US-501 is also closed in Rockbridge County in the vicinity of Wert Faulkner Hwy; VA-130E/W, WYE VA-130E. Drivers should expect delays.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.