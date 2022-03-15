Hometown Local
Duie Pyle to open service center in Roanoke

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Duie Pyle, a provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, will open a new cross-dock service center in Roanoke, according to Youngkin’s team.

“The City of Roanoke appreciates A. Duie Pyle’s significant new investment in our city,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. “For 98 years, this reputable, family-owned company has provided significant services in the transportation and logistics arena, and we welcome them to our great city. The new jobs created by this expansion demonstrate a continuing commitment by this company to the Commonwealth of Virginia and will be a great boost to the Roanoke economy.”

The facility at 3348 Salem Turnpike Northwest will have 16 doors and create 20 jobs.

Duie Pyle, a family-owned-and-operated business for almost 98 years, provides a range of transportation and distribution services supported by 27 less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers and 16 warehouses located throughout the Northeast region, including the company’s expansion into Virginia.

New centers will also open in Manassas and Richmond.

Youngkin’s team says 75 jobs will be created from the expansion.

