Man charged with murder after Henry County shooting victim dies

Jacob Robertson mugshot
Jacob Robertson mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton man has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting that led to the death of a man.

Jacob Raleigh Robertson, 23, has been arrested for the death of Ray E. Durflinger Jr, 42.

Early the morning of February 18, 2022, Martinsville-Henry County dispatch got a call about a man shot in the abdomen on Southland Drive in Martinsville. Deputies found Durflinger, who was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville and then flown to a North Carolina hospital. He died there March 14.

Investigators say Robertson was at Durflinger’s home the day of the shooting; the two argued outside by the road, and Robertson shot Durflinger. Robertson ran off and was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He initially arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony, and released on bond.

With the death of Durflinger, Robertson has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

