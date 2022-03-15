Man killed in Henry County rollover
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a pickup was killed Monday in a Henry County crash.
Virginia State Police responded the afternoon of March 14 to the single-vehicle crash on Chatham Road, east of Ward Road. The driver of a Nissan Frontier had gone off the right side of the road and into a ditch, then overturned, according to police.
Police say the driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He died at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.