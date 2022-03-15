Hometown Local
McDonald’s restaurants in Virginia host drive-up hiring event Wednesday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - McDonald’s restaurant franchises in Virginia are looking to hire 500 employees to support more than 180 locations throughout Roanoke, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Norfolk, Richmond and Shenandoah.

McDonald’s will host a Drive-Up Hiring Day, “offering candidates a convenient way to apply,” according to the company.

Wednesday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., interested applicants can visit participating McDonald’s locations and get interview opportunities with no scheduling required. 

The company says, “McDonald’s local franchises offer competitive wages, advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling and tuition reimbursement.”

In addition to visiting select locations March 16, or if a participating location is not nearby, applicants can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to restaurants near them.

