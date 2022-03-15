Hometown Local
Percentage of positive new COVID tests in Virginia holds steady

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,656,187 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 15, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,294 from the 1,654,893 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 350 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,972,259 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 4.2% positivity rate from tests over the last week, the same number reported Monday for the previous seven days.

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,493,406 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 81.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.3% fully vaccinated. 92% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.2% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 19,356 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,315 reported Monday.

433 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 444 Monday. 105,654 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

