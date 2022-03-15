Sunny and warm today with more rain later Wednesday

We’ll see a good amount of sunshine

Highs fluctuate in the 60s and 70s this week

Scattered showers return mid-week

TUESDAY

We’ll end up with a good amount of sunshine during the day with a light breeze. Our high temperatures will climb well into the 60s with a few areas closing in on 70.

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday a southern system will move through the southeastern part of the U.S. This will bring clouds and rain chances back into the region late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Best rain chances will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals will be in the 0.25-0.75″ range. Temperatures Wednesday will drop slightly from Tuesday thanks to an increase in cloud cover and showers building in. Highs will be in the 60s again. Low temperatures will be mild in the 40s.

A low pressure system will bring back the chance of rain by late Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Showers exit early Thursday followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Our highs on Thursday climb back into the mid and upper 60s. We stay fairly quiet Friday with increasing clouds late and another round of showers overnight. The warmest day of the week will be on Friday with projected highs in the lower 70s.

Showers arrive later Wednesday into early Thursday with highs in the 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

