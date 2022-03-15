Hometown Local
Trial begins for Roanoke City Councilman

(WDBJ)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Jeffrey Junior is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

The commonwealth rested Monday after calling multiple witnesses.

The Commonwealth alleges Jeffery stole funds under the CARES Act by submitting two applications for his small businesses, “Jeffery Media” and “RLJ Property Management.”

Jeffrey has plead not guilty on both counts.

The jury heard from two employees who worked for Jeffrey and from multiple people who worked in the economic development office for the City of Roanoke.

Most of the testimony from the witnesses focused on whether or not Jeffrey had enough full-time employees to qualify for the amount of grant money he allegedly received.

The jury is scheduled to come back Tuesday afternoon.

