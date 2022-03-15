Virginia’s only safe home dedicated to exploited and trafficked children is open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been almost ten years in the making, but the moment is finally here. The Lampstand is open.

Carolyn Minix is the Intake and Enrichment Coordinator and when she walked in the door to work she was met with a surprise. “I just saw balloons and a sign that said, ‘We’re open’! I still have cold chills because this is something that is finally coming to fruition after years and years, I’m just excited.”

For months, staff members have been coming to The Lampstand for training. But on this long-awaited March date, they came to work and were met with an unexpected party.

Rebekah Marquez is the Communications Specialist and has been on board since day one. “Oh my gosh... this means the world and I think we have felt a lot like Noah. God promised Noah that there is this flood coming and he asked us to build this ark and we didn’t even know what an ark was. So just the journey from that first time the Lord gave us this vision to now it feels like He’s finally bringing the rain!”

Law enforcement first brought the issue of trafficking to The Lampstand founder Keith Farmer in 2013. After realizing the lack of resources in Virginia, Farmer started The Lampstand. Ten years later, the safe home is finally licensed and open.

Dawn Hughes is the Food Services Manager and says this is the day she has been preparing for. “We get to get the girls soon and start loving on them and showing them Jesus after all this time and all this preparation, IT’S TIME.”

