Warm Springs woman killed in Bath County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Warm Springs woman died in a crash Monday in Bath County.

Virginia State Police were called early the afternoon of March 14 to a single-vehicle crash on Route 220, south of Route 623.

Police say Nancy Williams, 81, was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Route 220, when she ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and overturned. She died at the scene.

