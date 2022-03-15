Warm Springs woman killed in Bath County crash

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Warm Springs woman died in a crash Monday in Bath County.

Virginia State Police were called early the afternoon of March 14 to a single-vehicle crash on Route 220, south of Route 623.

Police say Nancy Williams, 81, was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Route 220, when she ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and overturned. She died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.