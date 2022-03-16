Hometown Local
Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status

FILE - Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a...
FILE - Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va.m Aug. 27, 2021. A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country in August, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan refugees in the U.S. will be allowed to stay for at least 18 months under temporary protected status, a move that’ll help some of the thousands who arrived following the American withdrawal from their country.

The Afghans must already be in the U.S. and pass a background check. The program is intended to help thousands evacuated to the U.S. under a short-term status known as humanitarian parole as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday the TPS designation “will help to protect Afghan nationals” from returning to unsafe conditions.

Many Afghans have settled in Virginia and the surrounding Washington, D.C., area; California; and Texas.

