Amherst wildfire stretching nearly 80 acres, causes lane closures on Route 501

Wildfire in Amherst County near Snowden.
Wildfire in Amherst County near Snowden.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Forest Service says the wildfire in Amherst County near Snowden is 49% contained and nearly 80 acres in size, according to the department Facebook page.

The department says nearly 50 firefighters from the National Forest Service and Virginia Department of Forestry are working to secure fire lines and remove hazards from Route 501.

Anyone driving on Route 501 should expect temporary single lane closures between Glasgow and Snowden.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

