Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was sentenced Wednesday for molesting three children, according to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Joseph Damien Akers, 35, received three life sentences to be suspended after he serves the 90-year active term plus 60 years suspended.

Akers entered guilty pleas in an earlier hearing for abduction with intent to defile, two counts of object sexual penetration and six counts of aggravated sexual battery.

“It’s hard to imagine these atrocities existed,” said Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaun Mabry as he described Akers’ crimes. Mabry argued that since Akers could be a reoffender due to his history of domestic violence.

Mabry asked the court give Akers three life sentences “for the three lives that were fundamentally broken.”

