Disaster declaration approved for storm that led to clogged I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia has received federal assistance to designated localities in the aftermath of a January storm, through a Major Disaster Declaration, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

January 2-3, a severe snowstorm hit the Commonwealth, dropping heavy snow, in some cases 14 inches, quickly. The area of impact included I-95 on the first business day of the New Year, clogging the road for hours.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will hold Applicant Briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants. Applicants will have until April 10, 2022 to register and submit Requests for Public Assistance (RPA) in the FEMA Grants Portal at grantee.fema.gov/. This assistance is only for local, state, and eligible non-profit organizations, and does not include individual households or private businesses.

“I am grateful for this approval of the Major Disaster Declaration which will expedite the recovery process,” said Governor Youngkin. “I thank the President and our federal partners and encourage all of our affected agencies and organizations in those counties to visit the portal and start the registration process so that we can build back our infrastructure and alleviate the damage caused by this major snowstorm.”

Local, state, and eligible private non-profit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures in the following designated areas may be reimbursed 75% of eligible costs.

The declaration applies to the counties of Albemarle, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Essex, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Hanover, King George, King William, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland, and the city of Fredericksburg.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Virginia will receive funding for projects to reduce the future funding to homes, businesses and infrastructure. This program could take 5-7 years to implement, according to Youngkin. The application phase of this program is 12 months, and then FEMA may take 6-18 months to award the project based on environmental and historic review compliance or technical feasibility review. Federal assistance is approved at 75 percent of the total eligible project costs. Local governments and state agencies will apply through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as the administrating agency.

Click here for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

For more information, visit VDEM’s Grants page at Grants | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.