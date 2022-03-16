‘He was a really good recruit’; Police academy supervisor reflects on the death of Covington Police Officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes there just aren’t words when tragedy strikes.

But the words that have been used to describe 35-year-old officer Caleb Ogilvie are some of the best.

“He uh, he was a really good recruit,” said James Booth, a training coordinator at the Cardinal Police Academy in Salem.

Booth spent 22 weeks with Caleb, from January to May of 2021, preparing him for his job as a Covington Police officer. The 76th class that Caleb was a part of had 39 recruits.

“You could tell that he was one of the pillars of the class. Just because of the way he carried himself. Not only was he professional but he laughed and he joked. I don’t think there was a time I had to call him down for anything and if I did, it was fixed immediately. You could tell that he wanted to be a law enforcement officer,” said Booth.

Ogilvie’s service to his community didn’t start with law enforcement, it ended with law enforcement. For almost a decade he served as a marine and for five years he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

Booth says folks like Caleb are few and far between.

“But the ones that are are here, are here for a reason and I truly believe that. And I know he was put here for a reason,” said Booth.

Just like words, there aren’t always answers. But a person’s values speaks volumes and from James Booth’s perspective, Caleb Ogilvie’s values stood out and always will.

“To his family, that its with my deepest condolences, my prayers, his children, his law enforcement family. He is a wonderful, wonderful officer, and a damn good man,” said Booth.

Funeral arrangements for Ogilvie have not been announced yet.

