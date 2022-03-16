Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

‘He was a really good recruit’; Police academy supervisor reflects on the death of Covington Police Officer

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes there just aren’t words when tragedy strikes.

But the words that have been used to describe 35-year-old officer Caleb Ogilvie are some of the best.

“He uh, he was a really good recruit,” said James Booth, a training coordinator at the Cardinal Police Academy in Salem.

Booth spent 22 weeks with Caleb, from January to May of 2021, preparing him for his job as a Covington Police officer. The 76th class that Caleb was a part of had 39 recruits.

“You could tell that he was one of the pillars of the class. Just because of the way he carried himself. Not only was he professional but he laughed and he joked. I don’t think there was a time I had to call him down for anything and if I did, it was fixed immediately. You could tell that he wanted to be a law enforcement officer,” said Booth.

Ogilvie’s service to his community didn’t start with law enforcement, it ended with law enforcement. For almost a decade he served as a marine and for five years he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

Booth says folks like Caleb are few and far between.

“But the ones that are are here, are here for a reason and I truly believe that. And I know he was put here for a reason,” said Booth.

Just like words, there aren’t always answers. But a person’s values speaks volumes and from James Booth’s perspective, Caleb Ogilvie’s values stood out and always will.

“To his family, that its with my deepest condolences, my prayers, his children, his law enforcement family. He is a wonderful, wonderful officer, and a damn good man,” said Booth.

Funeral arrangements for Ogilvie have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
WDBJ7 photo
Police identify man killed in crash on Melrose Avenue
William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School, Middle School lockdown lifted
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Those Close Honor Covington Officer
Former Supervisor Pays Tribute To Covington Officer
Suspect arrested two days after fleeing police during traffic stop
Health professionals in western Virginia observed the second anniversary of their first COVID...
Words of remembrance mark COVID anniversary in western Virginia
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility