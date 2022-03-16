Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Increasing clouds with showers developing

Another shot of rain moves in late Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Increasing clouds early
  • Rain showers develop this afternoon
  • Drier by the afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday a southern system will move through the southeastern part of the U.S. This will bring clouds and rain chances back into the region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Some lingering showers are possible around lunchtime Thursday, but most should be dry. Higher rain totals will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals across the viewing area will be around 0.25″ - 0.75″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Grab your umbrella as you head out this morning because you’ll need it later today. Highs this afternoon will still climb into the low to mid 60s for a good portion of the region.

Increasing clouds with rain showers developing this afternoon.
Increasing clouds with rain showers developing this afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday will be slightly cooler than today thanks to an increase in cloud cover and those showers building in. Expect highs to be in the low-mid 60s for most. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will be mild in the mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

After the rain showers Thursday morning we will see clouds decrease some leading to partly cloudy conditions by the evening. Our highs on Thursday climb back into the mid and upper 60s. Lows will mimic Wednesday nights in the mid-upper 40s. A front approaches the area Friday bringing back a few showers overnight. These showers will hold into Saturday morning.

Rain showers move back into the region late Friday night.
Rain showers move back into the region late Friday night.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Most of the weekend we will be dry after Saturday mornings showers. The first day of Spring is this Sunday! Projected temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than normal with highs heading into the mid 60s for most.

The Vernal Equinox is this Sunday. Official time is 11:33 AM.
The Vernal Equinox is this Sunday. Official time is 11:33 AM.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Jacob Robertson mugshot
Man charged with murder after Henry County shooting victim dies

Latest News

Increasing clouds with rain showers developing this afternoon.
Wednesday March 16, Morning FastCast
Rain showers move in Wednesday and continue for the first part of Thursday.
3-15: Evening Forecast
Rain showers will build in Wednesday afternoon.
Dry tonight, but rain chances increase Wednesday
Rain showers will start to build in Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday morning....
3-15: Midday Forecast