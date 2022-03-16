Increasing clouds with showers developing

Increasing clouds early

Rain showers develop this afternoon

Drier by the afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday a southern system will move through the southeastern part of the U.S. This will bring clouds and rain chances back into the region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Some lingering showers are possible around lunchtime Thursday, but most should be dry. Higher rain totals will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals across the viewing area will be around 0.25″ - 0.75″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Grab your umbrella as you head out this morning because you’ll need it later today. Highs this afternoon will still climb into the low to mid 60s for a good portion of the region.

Increasing clouds with rain showers developing this afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday will be slightly cooler than today thanks to an increase in cloud cover and those showers building in. Expect highs to be in the low-mid 60s for most. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will be mild in the mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

After the rain showers Thursday morning we will see clouds decrease some leading to partly cloudy conditions by the evening. Our highs on Thursday climb back into the mid and upper 60s. Lows will mimic Wednesday nights in the mid-upper 40s. A front approaches the area Friday bringing back a few showers overnight. These showers will hold into Saturday morning.

Rain showers move back into the region late Friday night. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Most of the weekend we will be dry after Saturday mornings showers. The first day of Spring is this Sunday! Projected temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than normal with highs heading into the mid 60s for most.

The Vernal Equinox is this Sunday. Official time is 11:33 AM. (WDBJ7)

