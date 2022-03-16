Kaine says push for more aid to Ukraine will continue; Warner, Cline react to speech

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says the leadership of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heroic, and his words to members of Congress “very vivid.”

Speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Kaine said the U.S. is providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine at a massive scale, pushing economic sanctions against Russia, and shoring up NATO allies by stationing troops near the Russian border.

He said those efforts must continue.

“We must, on behalf of Ukraine, continue that support, and it’s important that Vladimir Putin’s illegal effort to invade another country ultimately runs aground on the rocks of ruin,” Kaine said. “And obviously we pray that’s sooner rather than later.”

Kaine said the U.S. will do everything it can to provide the resources Ukraine needs to defend itself, but he stopped short of endorsing efforts to enforce a no-fly zone, saying the U.S. must be careful to avoid escalating the conflict into an all-Europe war.

