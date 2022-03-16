Limp Bizkit set for Roanoke show in May

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets go on sale March 18 for rock band Limp Bizkit, scheduled to perform May 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The “Still Sucks Tour” will include “a night of hits, chocolate starfishes, and flavored water to the fine taste of hotdogs, bouncing bananas, and endless opportunities for action packed fun,” according to a Berglund news release.

The band formed in Jacksonville is led by Fred Durst, and has had hits including “Rollin’,” “N 2 Gether Now” and “Nookie.”

Tickets will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS and the Berglund Center Box Office.

