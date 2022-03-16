Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Limp Bizkit set for Roanoke show in May

Limp Bizkit headed to Berglund Center
Limp Bizkit headed to Berglund Center(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets go on sale March 18 for rock band Limp Bizkit, scheduled to perform May 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The “Still Sucks Tour” will include “a night of hits, chocolate starfishes, and flavored water to the fine taste of hotdogs, bouncing bananas, and endless opportunities for action packed fun,” according to a Berglund news release.

The band formed in Jacksonville is led by Fred Durst, and has had hits including “Rollin’,” “N 2 Gether Now” and “Nookie.”

Tickets will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS and the Berglund Center Box Office.

·Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
City Councilman found guilty of obtaining money under false pretenses

Latest News

Fewer new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Virginia than Tuesday
Gavel on sounding block
NC man pleads guilty to targeting Virginia boarding school students
Low pressure system swings rain into our area today and tonight.
3-16: Afternoon Forecast
Wildfire in Amherst County near Snowden.
Amherst wildfire stretching nearly 80 acres, causes lane closures on Route 501