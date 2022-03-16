Hometown Local
Lynchburg City Council to take up proposed school district budget featuring 8% pay increases

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Higher pay could be on the way for teachers in Lynchburg.

The school board approved its 2022 to 2023 proposed operating budget Tuesday night. The budget features an 8% pay increase for staff.

School board members say without that, current staff would face a pay cut due to the economy.

“Inflation is going up, and so if we are not addressing that with our staff salaries, they are actually losing money,” said Gary Harvey, District 2.

They also said a pay increase is necessary to remain competitive with other area school districts.

City council will review the proposed budget at an upcoming meeting.

