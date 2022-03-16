Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man sentenced after death of girlfriend’s daughter

Adrian Puckett mugshot
Adrian Puckett mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The boyfriend of a woman whose daughter drowned in the New River has been sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 90 days suspended. That will be followed by five years probation.

Sentencing came March 16.

Adrian Puckett was arrested with Kimberly Moore after Moore’s three-year-old daughter, Josie Burleson, drowned in 2019. They were charged with child abuse after investigators say Josie disappeared from them while they were under the influence of meth.

Moore had already been sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
City Councilman found guilty of obtaining money under false pretenses

Latest News

Joseph Akers mugshot
Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation
Limp Bizkit headed to Berglund Center
Limp Bizkit set for Roanoke show in May
Fewer new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Virginia than Tuesday
Gavel on sounding block
NC man pleads guilty to targeting Virginia boarding school students