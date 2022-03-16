Man sentenced after death of girlfriend’s daughter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The boyfriend of a woman whose daughter drowned in the New River has been sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 90 days suspended. That will be followed by five years probation.

Sentencing came March 16.

Adrian Puckett was arrested with Kimberly Moore after Moore’s three-year-old daughter, Josie Burleson, drowned in 2019. They were charged with child abuse after investigators say Josie disappeared from them while they were under the influence of meth.

Moore had already been sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended.

