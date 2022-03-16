Hometown Local
NC man pleads guilty to targeting Virginia boarding school students

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday after targeting teen boys attending boarding school in Grayson County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, of Warrensville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of minors.

This comes after Shumate was arrested in January for using Snapchat and Grindr to contact the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys attending Oak Hill Academy.

Court documents say Shumate also traveled to the school to deliver vaping supplies and offered to perform oral sex for the teens while asking them to perform oral sex for him.

Shumate’s sentencing is scheduled for June 21 and he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine a sentence after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

