Pry hopes spring competition changes Hokies’ ‘too willing... to lose’ mindset

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Brent Pry begins his first spring as the Hokies’ head football coach, he and his new staff have committed to assessing the current roster with a fresh eye.

“It’s a clean slate for everybody and there’s a lot of guys right now that feel the opportunity, which is real,” said Pry at Wednesday’s news conference. “Guys that can impact this team, that’s what the message has been. You’ve been sitting in the wings and you’ve been on that third or fourth rung and you don’t feel like you should be? Well, show us. This is the time. There’s no starting spot promised right now.”

Perhaps Pry’s greatest emphasis in Wednesday’s presser was on establishing a competitive, winning culture in the locker room - all the way down to naming winners and losers in agility drills during the winter.

“When I see a freshman guy that’s not near as talented as a senior - who’s super-talented and has a great skillset - when I see that freshman win a rep or two, something’s not right, and we’re gonna call him out and we’re gonna challenge that senior in that situation. It’s too easy. They’re just too willing, at times, to lose, to not win the race, to not win the rep. We gotta’ change that. I want them to feel like they’ll do anything and go above and beyond to prepare and to compete to win.”

Senior linebacker Dax Hollified opted to return to Blacksburg for his extra COVID year of eligibility despite the coaching change. He says the competitive atmosphere Pry has created was a needed change.

“All those little close, last play of the game, last drive of the game losses, it really gets at you, especially for a young guy that’s never been shown how to win,” said Hollifield. “I came from a high school program that won every year, and I knew the standard. But for people that have never seen that, they don’t know any better, and they just accept it. And you can’t accept losing. You can’t.

“These little competition drills and [Pry] harping on, ‘You can’t accept it. Just compete,’ has really been really cool to show a lot of young guys that don’t know how to compete like that.”

Virginia Tech football fans can get their first look at the 2022 Hokies this weekend at Saturday’s open practice at Lane Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.