Smith Mountain Lake nonprofits say donations on first-annual “Gives Day” come at important time

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Until midnight Wednesday, you have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people served by Smith Mountain Lake nonprofits.

The first-annual Smith Mountain Lake Gives Day is underway.

The event is all about asking for donations to support the area’s nonprofits. About a dozen organizations are being represented in a time where the dollar isn’t stretching as much as before.

“To get these donations as the costs rise is so important for us just to continue fulfilling our mission and getting through this year,” said Lisa Lietz, SML Good Neighbors executive director.

“That money is so needed right now because the needs are so high and greater in terms of just the requests of support,” said Jane Winters, Lake Christian Ministries executive director.

Lake Christian Ministries provides a number of services to those in need, including a food pantry and emergency financial aid.

They say more people have come to them recently, spurring the need for more donations.

“We have had 15% to 20% brand new people who’ve never been to us before for support, and the requests for support are three and four times larger than we’ve ever seen before,” said Winters.

To help navigate the issue, she says her organization works with others to coordinate services and share expenses. She says their goal of $25,000 in donations for SML Gives Day would last about three months.

“It’s so vital in order to keep people in their homes, keep them on the right path and keep them employed,” she said.

New Life Center for Thoroughbreds is another nonprofit involved in the event. The organization’s mission is to save retired race horses from being slaughtered.

“The money that we receive today is gonna be put towards going to those auctions and saving those thoroughbreds that are not being given another chance,” said Heather Kourcklas, founder.

Lietz says the goal is to get $50,000 raised for area nonprofits. They plan to bring back the event next year.

“This is what Smith Mountain Lake does, they give. That’s what they do best. My hope is that they will use today to give and continue to lift their community like they always have,” said Lietz.

If you want to donate, click here. Donations will still be accepted after the event is officially over.

