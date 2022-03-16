Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Suspect arrested two days after fleeing police during traffic stop

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken into custody by Virginia State Police after originally fleeing a traffic stop along Route 58 at Grassy Hill Road.

State Police say “information did not line up” after questioning Sunday, and the driver, Kevin Michael Dunford, 35 of Henry County, was arrested.

As the trooper was talking with a witness, Dunford fled the scene in handcuffs and was lost in the woods.

After developing leads determining the identity of the suspect, troopers were able to find him at a home in Henry County Tuesday evening. After obtaining a search warrant and conducting a search in the 30 block of Wisteria Lane, Dunford was taken into custody.

Dunford was still in handcuffs Tuesday evening when State Police arrived.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail and is charged with Felony Escape, Providing False Identity to a Police Officer, Driving Suspended, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
WDBJ7 photo
Police identify man killed in crash on Melrose Avenue
William Byrd High School in Vinton
William Byrd High School, Middle School lockdown lifted
WDBJ7 photo
One dead after crash in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Health professionals in western Virginia observed the second anniversary of their first COVID...
Words of remembrance mark COVID anniversary in western Virginia
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility
Covington Police Officer Procession, Reaction Tuesday
Covington Police Officer Procession, Reaction Tuesday
Western VA Events For COVID-19 Anniversary
Western VA Events For COVID-19 Anniversary