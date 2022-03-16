Suspect arrested two days after fleeing police during traffic stop

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken into custody by Virginia State Police after originally fleeing a traffic stop along Route 58 at Grassy Hill Road.

State Police say “information did not line up” after questioning Sunday, and the driver, Kevin Michael Dunford, 35 of Henry County, was arrested.

As the trooper was talking with a witness, Dunford fled the scene in handcuffs and was lost in the woods.

After developing leads determining the identity of the suspect, troopers were able to find him at a home in Henry County Tuesday evening. After obtaining a search warrant and conducting a search in the 30 block of Wisteria Lane, Dunford was taken into custody.

Dunford was still in handcuffs Tuesday evening when State Police arrived.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail and is charged with Felony Escape, Providing False Identity to a Police Officer, Driving Suspended, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

