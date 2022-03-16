Virginia Tech grad becomes world’s youngest Ghanaian to receive user experience Ph.D.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A recent Virginia Tech grad has become the youngest Ghanian to receive a user experience (UX) Ph.D.

His name is Dr. Setor Zilevu.

The accomplishment makes Dr. Zilevu one of the youngest experts on how people interact with and experience a product, system, or service.

He received his Ph.D. from Virginia Tech in February.

At 26, Dr. Zilevu became the youngest Ghanian User Experience Ph.D., replacing the previous world record owner who was 27, Dr. Gloria Opoku-Boateng Osardu.

His educational journey was inspired by seeing his dad survive a stroke.

Dr. Zilevu has been able to explore his passion for user experience (UX) research during his time at Virginia Tech, including an opportunity to design user-friendly interfaces for stroke survivors completing in-home therapy.

He says this achievement is unexpected, but he’s always been encouraged by his family to go as far as he can in education.

“For me, it is kind of like a full circle. I never plan on getting a Ph.D. I didn’t plan on getting a master’s and to kind of see everything kind of come full circle in the end--- to become the youngest Ghanaian Ph.D. holder. To me, it just is extremely humbling and also rewarding because I can like tell that to my parents and like, we didn’t know when we started this journey, how this was going to end but for it to for this to be the ending I just know it was God working throughout the whole situation,” said Dr. Setor Zilevu.

He has a long list of achievements including receiving Virginia Tech’s William Preston Outstanding Thesis of the Year award in 2019. During his time as a student, Dr. Zilevu worked with companies like Google, Adobe, Intel, and more.

Now, he is a User Experience Researcher at Meta (Facebook).

