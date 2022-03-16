Words of remembrance mark COVID anniversary in western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two years have passed since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified here in the Roanoke Valley.

Tuesday morning, the men and women who have served on the front lines marked the anniversary, with words of remembrance and a warning that the danger is still with us.

First responders flew the American Flag outside of the Berglund Center.

A few steps away, representatives of the health department and its local partners lined up in front of 900 empty chairs, representing the number of COVID deaths in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“I’m certain that every one of us remembers where we were the day the first case showed up in our communities,” said Botetourt Co. Fire and EMS Chief Jason Ferguson, “that feeling of disbelief, of concern and fear, for what none of us could imagine would unfold over the last two years.”

They came together to remember those who’ve died.

“Those lives that were lost were also compounded by the people who were affected by COVID, who now have a decline of quality of life, because of it,” said Roanoke Fire - EMS Chief David Hoback.

They thanked the health professionals who have helped to care for COVID patients, and all who have taken precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

“Everybody across the hospital rallied around and worked very hard to serve our community,” said Dr. Puneet Chopra, LewisGale Medical Director of Emergency Services.

“I’m very thankful to be part of a community like this, where we’ve been able to have this type of response,” added Carilion ICU Nursing Unit Director Russell Beggarly.

And they warned against complacency, telling residents of western Virginia that while conditions are improving, the threat from COVID is still with us.

“We’re going to be smart. We’re going to be thoughtful. We’re going to be committed, but we’re not going to forget that this happened,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “And we’re not going to let our guard down.”

