Appeals court revives Biden climate damage cost estimate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An appeals court has revived a Biden administration effort to account for potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries.

A Louisiana-based federal judge had blocked the so-called “social cost of carbon” policy. The Trump appointee said its regulatory burdens would drive up energy prices.

But a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans stayed that ruling in a decision dated Wednesday, saying any burdens are speculative.

For now, it means federal regulations can factor in the cost of carbon dioxide emissions at about $51 per ton.

Louisiana’s attorney general is pursuing another appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.