Causes of death confirmed in Covington triple shooting

WDBJ7 Photo
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the causes of death of the three men killed in Covington Monday afternoon.

All three are listed as homicides, with an investigation still underway to determine circumstances.

Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie and Toney S. Poulston, Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds. Randall Lee Paxton died from one gunshot wound.

State Police believe Poulston shot and killed Paxton inside Covington Farm and Fuel as part of a domestic dispute. When Poulston went outside and Covington officers arrived, shots were fired, leading to both of their deaths.

