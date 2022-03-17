Covington community comes together to support families of Monday’s shooting

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Bullet holes can still be seen all across the building at Covington Farm and Fuel, which re-opened early Tuesday morning following the incident. Over the last two days, the community has been stopping by the business to show their support.

”People are coming out of the woodwork right now bringing cards by, donations, bringing cash, checks. A lot of things to show their respect, and their concern, and just wanting to find a way to help in some manner,” said JW Tingler, President of Covington Farm and Fuel.

The business is encouraging anyone wanting to donate, to stop by the station. The money and other items will be going to the families of Randy Paxton and Officer Caleb Ogilvie, who were killed in Monday’s shooting.

“I’m just so encouraged that people can recognize that without being told, hey somebody needs to do something for these people. They’re doing it without being prompted to do so. That’s remarkable to me, it just shows one of the characteristics of small community.”

Troy Gillespie, a friend of Randy Paxton’s and longtime Covington resident, asked the community to come together by turning on the lights outside their homes Wednesday evening.

”Just to show support and love to the family and the people that’s been hurt by this. And continue to keep them on the prayer list and pray for these families, because this is not a good time.”

But through time and by leaning on one another, the Covington community is confident they will persevere.

A Go-Fund-Me has also been setup for the family of Officer Caleb Ogilvie, which you can find here.

