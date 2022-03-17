Hometown Local
Early showers followed by increasing sunshine

Another system brings showers back into the region late Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
  • Patchy dense fog this morning
  • Rain exits early Thursday with a slow increase in sunshine
  • Another front late Friday - Saturday

THURSDAY

A southern system will across the southeastern part of the U.S. Rain showers will continue this morning and last through about lunchtime. We’ll start to see a slow increase in sunshine later his afternoon into tonight. Highs today climb back into the 60s.

Showers will exit later this morning followed by a slow increase in sunshine.
Showers will exit later this morning followed by a slow increase in sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A front approaches the area Friday evening bringing back the chance for some rain showers. Friday starts off with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon. It looks like the rain showers hold off until later Friday evening and will continue into the first part of Saturday.

Rain showers move back into the region late Friday night.
Rain showers move back into the region late Friday night.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Consider this weekend mostly dry after the rain passes Saturday morning. The first day of Spring is this Sunday at 11:33 AM! Projected temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than normal with highs climbing into the 70s Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

The first day of spring is this Sunday! Contrary to popular belief, we actually won't have...
The first day of spring is this Sunday! Contrary to popular belief, we actually won't have equal day and night for us on this day as our sunrise is at 7:23 AM and our sunset is at 7:32 PM.(WDBJ7)

