Hometown Eats: Moon Dog Brick Oven

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - When it comes to the perfect pizza sports bar, Moon Dog Brick Oven in Wytheville has the recipe down to a science.

“We offer such a variety of foods that you don’t have to worry about going here and there to decide what to eat,” said Moon Dog Brick Oven manager Lisa Alford.

Alford and her team stay busy in the kitchen pounding out the freshly made dough from Moon Dog’s Abingdon location and the decades-old sauce recipe that keeps the booths filled.

Another favorite for customers is the atmosphere, inside and out on the patio. The walls are lined with local sports memorabilia, plenty of TVs and dozens of hats from far and wide.

“A lot of these hats have stories. If a customer is willing to give up a hat, we put one of our hats on their head,” said Alford.

At Moon Dog you can get the classics as well as the new gluten-free options. You’ll find pasta, sandwiches, and of course pizza, so you don’t have to leave anyone out of the party.

Moon Dog offers daily specials as well as six specialty pizzas, the Beauty (any five toppings) and the Absolute with all thirteen toppings.

Whether it’s the food or the 12 local beers from 7 Dogs Brewing on tap, this pizza joint keeps customers smiling.

“We keep everybody in a jolly mood all the time because we’re all like a big family,” said Alford.

Moon Dog Brick Oven, an over-the-moon hometown eat!

